Whitmer administration attorneys defend athlete testing

DETROIT (AP) – Attorneys for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration are defending coronavirus tests for young athletes.

They told a judge Tuesday that state law gives the health director extraordinary power to respond to a pandemic. A parent group called Let Them Play Michigan is seeking an injunction to stop weekly COVID-19 tests for school athletes, related quarantines and mask requirements.

The group argues that the policy must go through a formal rule-making procedure, a process that would take weeks or months. More than 1,000 people at times watched Judge Michael Kelly hear arguments over Zoom.

There was no immediate decision.

