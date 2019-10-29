Whitmer and Republicans still at budget impasse

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is reaching out to Republican Legislative leaders in an effort to jumpstart state budget negotiations.

And that leadership is responding.

Whitmer is asking for the Legislature to resolve the budget impasse before lawmakers go on their 3-week break in mid-November.

The governor is urging lawmakers negotiate a supplemental budget that would include funding core public health and safety needs.

The Republican-lead Legislature approved a budget and Whitmer used her line item veto pen to order 147 line-item vetoes totaling a historic $947 million.

Michigan Republicans responded to Whitmer’s letter, blasting her for reallocating nearly one billion dollars from education, autism services and law enforcement.

” Whitmer is asking Republicans to ‘trust her’ in solving a crisis of her own making. The Governor’s approach to leadership would be laughable if it didn’t have such tragic consequences for Michigan’s most vulnerable.” Michigan Republican Party Chairman Laura Cox

Two measures geared at dealing with the state’s budgeting process surfaced today.

One of the proposals introduced today would limit the amount of money the board could redirect in any one line item to $200,000 in one budget year.

The other would change the appropriations process to empower the Legislature with stronger authority on budget transfers.

The plans proposed by House Appropriations Chair Shane Hernandez and Rep. Ben Frederick would also require lawmakers to send the governor a budget plan by July 1, with a signed budget implemented by October 1.