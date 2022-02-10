LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced today that the State of Michigan is expected to receive $110 million over the next 5 years to expand electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.

The funding comes from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Whitmer said.

The U.S. Department of Transportation will spend $5 billion across the U.S. to create a network of electric vehicle charging stations.

“Thanks to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Michigan is expected to receive $110 million over 5 years in formula funding to build up electric vehicle charging infrastructure and help the state continue leading the future of mobility and electrification,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a press release. “We have a historic opportunity to put Michigan first and use the billions in funding we are expected to receive to support thousands of good-paying clean energy jobs, make electric vehicles more accessible and affordable and usher in a new era of prosperity for our state. And make no mistake, we plan to go after every competitive grant we can to ensure Michigan remains at the forefront of EV infrastructure and manufacturing.”

Governor Whitmer previously issued an Executive Directive to state departments and agencies to collaborate with the legislature and ready the state to build up electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Michigan will receive $16,290,764 in its first wave of funding for Fiscal Year 2022 from the National Electric Vehicle Charging Formula Program ($5 billion) and Grant Program ($2.5 billion).

Earlier today, Michigan senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters reacted to the funding.