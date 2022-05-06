LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) awarded a grant to connect veterans with construction apprenticeships throughout the state.

Helmets to Hardhats is a $250,000 grant that is going towards the Michigan Construction Apprenticeship post-Military Opportunity (MiCAMO) Program, which will connect 225 Veterans with Registered Apprenticeships in Michigan.

The MiCAMO Program offers active-duty and retired military Veterans meaningful career opportunities in Michigan’s construction industry. To continue fixing our roads and bridges so people can go to work or drop their kids off at school safely, we need high-quality construction completed by highly-skilled workers. The MiCAMO Program will empower those who served land a good-paying, high-skill, and in-demand job and help employers fill open positions. We will stay focused on growing our economy and turbocharging our progress to keep fixing our infrastructure.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

The MiCAMO Program will provide training to transition active-duty and retired military service members, National Guard, reservists and veterans with apprenticeship paths to construction jobs.