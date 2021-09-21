Whitmer announces Initiative for wireless EV charging infrastructure

PONTIAC, Mich (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announces a new initiative to develop the nation’s first wireless charging infrastructure on a public road in Michigan.

A wireless dynamic charging roadway Whitmer believes will address range anxiety and will accelerate the transition to all-electric transit fleets in Mich. and beyond.

The Inductive Vehicle Charging Pilot is a partnership between the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the Office of Future Mobility and Electrification that will create an electrified roadway system which allows electric buses, shuttles and vehicles to charge while driving.

Electric vehicles will be able to run continuously, without having to stop and charge.

“Michigan was home to the first mile of paved road, and now we’re paving the way for the roads of tomorrow with innovative infrastructure the will support the economy and the environment, helping us achieve our goal of carbon neutrality by 2050. This project reinforces my commitment to accelerating the deployment of electric vehicle infrastructure in Michigan and will create new opportunities for businesses and high-tech jobs amidst the transition to electric vehicles.” Governor, Gretchen Whitmer

Michigan continues to hold it’s reputation as a leader in future transportation solutions.

MDOT will release a request for proposal on Tuesday, Sept 28, 2021 to design, fund, evaluate, iterate, test and implement the Inductive Vehicle Charging Pilot along a one-mile stretch of state-operated roadway in Wayne, Oakland or Macomb counties.

To this day, MDOT has activated the largest vehicle-to-infrastructure technology deployment which is about 600 miles in the U.S.