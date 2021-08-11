Whitmer announces nearly $4 million in funding for small cities, villages’ road repairs

In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her virtual State of the State address the state, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 in Lansing, Mich. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An announcement from Governor Gretchen Whitmer today unveiled $3.7 million dollars in grants for 25 cities and villages across the state.

The villages or cities must have populations of 10,000 people or less to qualify for the Transportation Economic Development Fund (TEDF).

Today’s transportation grants will help us fix the damn roads in villages and small cities across Michigan as we continue our economic jumpstart and put people back to work. With these dollars, communities can get started on fixing their roads to meet their most critical infrastructure needs at the local level right now. I look forward to making further investments in our roads and bridges under our Rebuilding Michigan plan and using the influx of federal dollars headed our way under the proposed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to help people get to work, pick their kids up from school, or take the family on a road trip without worrying about blowing a tire or cracking an axle.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Grant amounts range from $34,000 to $250,000 for the following repairs,

road resurfacing

culvert replacement

pavement crack sealing

shoulder paving

Communities that should be receiving funding include Potterville, Munising, Mt. Morris, Reading, East Tawas, Galesburg, Morenci, Ishpeming, Bangor, and Ecorse; and the villages of Pewamo, Hanover, Sterling, Bellevue, Pigeon, Cement City, Pinckney, Edmore, Marion, Peck, Akron, Gagetown, Reese, Decatur, and Manchester.