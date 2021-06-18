Whitmer announces nine community colleges to receive grants

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) —- It was announced today by Governor Whitmer that the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) and the Michigan College Access Network (MCAN) have granted nine community colleges with a total of $750,000 to improve student success rates.

Five schools will receive Sixty by 30 Student Success Grants up to $150,000 reach. The other four schools will be receiving up to $20,000 to hire an early college completion coach in partnership with MCAN.

Below are the five schools receiving the Sixty by 30 Student Success Grants, along with their individual plans for the money:

Henry Ford College: First Year Experience Henry Ford College will develop, offer and require a one-credit hour structured course tailored to adult students that will help connect them to resources that foster their academic and career goals.

First Year Experience Mott Community College: Corequisite Support Mott Community College will implement corequisite and intensive support models for delivering developmental education to ensure that adult students who need extra academic support are able to build momentum and succeed in college-level courses during their first year.

Corequisite Support Muskegon Community College: 360° Coaching Muskegon Community College will provide adults students with a designated coach to contact whenever issues arise in and outside of the classroom. The coach will also proactively survey students on their needs and connect them with targeted resources to help them succeed.

360° Coaching Oakland Community College: Credit for Competency Oakland Community College will create a systematic process to award appropriate credits for adult students with prior learning, skills and experiences.

Credit for Competency Southwestern Michigan Community College: Career Exploration Southwestern Michigan College will create a Career Services Office and hire a dedicated career coach who will identify local, in-demand careers for adult students. This specialist will empower Reconnect students to make informed decisions about the programs of study and credentials that lead to jobs that pay a living wage.

The four schools below are to receive $20,000 to support the placement of a full-time AmeriCorps member to work as a completion coach for adult students, as a part of MCAN’s College Completion Corps initiative: