Whitmer announces partnership with Allegiant Air, Flint airport

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced support for Allegiant’s resources at Flint Bishop International Airport.

Base operations at the airport are slated to take place in Feb. of 2022.

Not only will the airport generate close to $77 million in private investments, but it will also create 88 jobs in Flint, Whitmer said.

In an effort to increase route expansion and network growth, Allegiant plans to establish a new aircraft and crew base at Bishop International Airport (FNT) in Flint.

Allegiant’s investment will create good-paying jobs for Flint-area residents as we continue building up Michigan’s economy and usher in a new era of prosperity together. We are pleased to collaborate with our local partners and support this expansion, which will help us stay laser-focused on growing our economy and will provide more convenient, affordable flight options for Michigan leisure and business travelers.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

A Jobs Ready Michigan performance-based grant of $200,000 from the Michigan Strategic Fund will be supporting the project.

Allegiant offers nonstop service to travelers going to a variety of destinations, serving more than 130 cities across the U.S. and employing 75 people in Michigan.

The airline began its operations at Bishop International Airport in 2016, offering eight nonstop routes with new flights to Phoenix/Mesa starting this month.

In 2019, Allegiant carried nearly 197,000 passengers through Flint.

Congratulations to the team at Allegiant on your tremendous growth and success. We appreciate this continued vote of confidence in our incredible talent and competitive business climate here in Michigan. Allegiant Air’s decision to expand in Flint underscores the strength of our business environment, hospitality industry and talented workforce. We thank Allegiant for expanding at Bishop International Airport and look forward to working with the company as it continues to grow and add jobs in Michigan.” Quentin L. Messer, Jr., CEO of MEDC and President and Chair of the MSF Board

The project will include housing three Airbus A320 aircrafts at FNT, allowing for more nonstop flights.

The Bishop International Airport Authority is supporting with facility improvements, discounted rent, and incentives for each new nonstop flight, valued at $1.9 million.

Allegiant employs more than 4,200 team members across the U.S. and has already begun hiring personnel to support the Flint operations.

Interested applicants can apply here.