Whitmer applauds nearly $2M in grants for police departments throughout MI

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is celebrating funding for four Michigan police departments, who received more than $1.8 million from the U.S. Department of Justice to enhance policing services.

The funding is part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Office grants, which were awarded to police departments in Battle Creek, Hamtramck, West Branch and Wyoming, MI.

The policing grant program aims to reduce crime and advance community safety by means of community policing.