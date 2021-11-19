Whitmer applauds nearly $2M in grants for police departments throughout MI

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is celebrating funding for four Michigan police departments, who received more than $1.8 million from the U.S. Department of Justice to enhance policing services.
The funding is part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Office grants, which were awarded to police departments in Battle Creek, Hamtramck, West Branch and Wyoming, MI.
The policing grant program aims to reduce crime and advance community safety by means of community policing.
As a former prosecutor, public safety is a top priority for me. Thanks to these federal grants, four communities in Michigan will be able to hire more local law enforcement officers to save lives, reduce crime, and ensure families are safe through community-oriented policing programs. At the state level, we will continue putting Michiganders first and investing in public safety. I look forward to building on the $75 million MI Safe Communities framework I proposed earlier this year which would use federal dollars to fund law enforcement, tackle our court backlog, and back critical jobs and justice initiatives. I will work with anyone to reduce crime and ensure all Michiganders live in safe, secure communities. Together, we can build a safer, more just Michigan where every family can thrive, where every kid can get a great education, and where every person has a path to a good-paying, high-skill job.”Governor Gretchen Whitmer