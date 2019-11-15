Whitmer approves bill to stop sale of cough suppressant to minors

FILE – In this July 26, 2019, file photo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a session at the National Governor’s Association conference in Salt Lake City. Five Democratic governors of states in the Great Lakes region want candidates in next year’s presidential election, including President Trump, to back a plan for protecting their freshwater resources. Led by Whitmer, the governors on Monday, July 29, 2019, proposed a six-point platform that seeks increases in federal spending on water treatment infrastructure and environmental cleanups. (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed legislation to prohibit the sale of an over-the-counter cough suppressant to minors unless they have a prescription.

The restriction on dextromethorphan will take effect next July. Dextromethorphan, or DXM, is found in many cough and cold medicines but has been abused by teenagers seeking a hallucinogenic high.

Retailers selling the over-the-counter drug will be required to ask for ID unless a customer appears to be at least 25 years old.

People who sell DXM-containing products to youth under age 18 and minors who buy them will face civil fines.

Whitmer signed the bill Thursday.

