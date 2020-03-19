Whitmer asks Feds for money to use MI National Guard

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has sent a letter to the White House asking for federal money to use the Michigan National Guard to respond to the COVID-19 relief efforts.

There are provisions in the law that “would allow the immediate and enduring use of the Michigan National Guard for operational support, under the Governor’s command and control, with federal funding for pay, benefits, and equipment.”

In a news release from the Governor’s office, Whitmer explains that under the Governor’s command and control, the Michigan National Guard would be used to aid in the distribution of resources like food and supplies to families who have been impacted by the spread of COVID-19.

On Wednesday Whitmer called on a group of 11 Michigan Army National Guardsmen and women to assist the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services with assembling and loading critical personal protective gear, such as gloves, gowns, and face shields.

The governor’s request to the president would allow more resources for the National Guard.