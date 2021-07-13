Whitmer asks for President Biden’s help with flooding in the state

Joined by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, former Vice President Joe Biden makes remarks at Cherry Health in Grand Rapids on March 9, 2020.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is asking for the help of President Joe Biden for people whose homes and businesses have been flooded in Wayne and Washtenaw County.

The governor is requesting Biden to declare a major disaster for the state of Michigan after the heavy rainfall and flooding that occurred in late June in the state.

“We are working as quickly as possible to speed up the timeline for this request that Michigan families need so desperately to recover from these historic floods,” said Governor Whitmer. “The flooding on June 25-26 had devastating impacts on Wayne and Washtenaw Counties residents who suffered damage to their homes and loss of personal property. If granted a presidential declaration, additional federal sources will become available to assist Michigan residents as they continue to recover from this disaster.”

Whitmer is asking for help after an in-depth investigation from July 8-10.

Whitmer’s request will be reviewed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which will advise President Biden whether a disaster declaration should be granted.