Whitmer asks MDHHS to send 300,000 COVID-19 testing kits to schools, other groups

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer called on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to send 300,000 COVID-19 tests to schools, care facilities, jails, homeless shelters and seasonal workers to combat the spread of the omicron variant.

“Tests are critical keeping Michiganders safe and controlling the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a press release. “The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will deliver hundreds of thousands of tests to Michiganders in schools, nursing homes, correctional facilities, and to our first responders and local health departments. I applaud their efforts, and I encourage Michiganders to get their vaccine and booster shots, which remain the best way to keep yourself and your family safe.”

“Antigen and over-the-counter tests allow Michiganders to very quickly determine if they are positive for the virus and take actions to isolate and seek treatment if needed,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. “MDHHS continues to work diligently to provide test kits to ensure access to tests for Michiganders as we know testing is an important tool to limit the spread of the virus. We strongly urge all Michiganders ages 5 and older to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine and their booster dose when eligible, as the vaccine is our best defense against the virus.”

This week, more than 200,000 test kits will have been sent to the following groups:

Schools – 117,740

Long Term Care facilities – 67,680

Local health departments – 6,936

Jails – 5,640

Camps – 2,000

Shelters – 1,320

Seasonal Workers – 600

Juvenile Justice facilities – 480

First responders – 66

Total – 202,462

The public can also request free at home tests through a federal government partnership with the United States Postal Service