Whitmer blasts back at lawmakers: “Reckless… political theater”

Lansing, MI (WLNS) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer fired back at state lawmakers during her news conference Friday updating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Michigan.

The Republican-led Michigan Legislature refused Thursday to extend the state’s coronavirus emergency declaration and voted to authorize a lawsuit challenging Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s authority and actions to combat the pandemic.

The governor, unfazed, responded with orders stating under one law that an emergency still exists, while declaring a new 28-day state of emergency under another law.

Today she laid out her criticism of the action taken by lawmakers Thursday.

