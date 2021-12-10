Whitmer calls for funding to prevent invasive carp in Great Lakes

FILE – In this June 13, 2012, file photo, Asian carp, jolted by an electric current from a research boat, jump from the Illinois River near Havana, Ill. Minnesota state Sen. Foung Hawj and fellow Sen. John Hoffman have won approval of a measure requiring that Minnesota agencies refer to the fish as “invasive carp.” Now some other government agencies are taking the same step in the wake of anti-Asian hate crimes that surged during the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service quietly changed its designation to “invasive carp” in April. (AP Photo/John Flesher, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Council of Great Lakes Governors are calling on federal leaders to provide funding for the Brandon Road Lock and Dam in the 2022 Water Resources Reform and Development Act to prevent invasive carp from entering Michigan waters.

“The Great Lakes are the beating heart of Michigan’s economy, and we are taking action to put Michigan first and protect the Great Lakes,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a press release. “By funding the Brandon Road Lock and Dam, we can protect local economies and key, multi-billion-dollar industries that support tens of thousands of jobs including fishing and boating. I am proud that my fellow Great Lakes governors from both parties and I are coming together to continue uplifting our economies, build the Brandon Road Lock and Dam, and keep invasive carp out.”

The Brandon Road Lock and Dam is a pinch point in the Chicago Area Waterways System that stops invasive bighead and silver carp from entering Lake Michigan.

“Guarding the Great Lakes against the ravages of invasive carp is one of the most urgent tasks for those charged with protecting and managing Michigan’s natural resources,” said Michigan Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Eichinger in the release. “The Brandon Road Lock and Dam marks a key pinch point for keeping these harmful species out of the lakes. This proposed funding will help secure a better future for the Great Lakes and for all those who cherish and depend upon them.”