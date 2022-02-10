DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is calling on the Canadian government to reopen traffic at the Ambassador Bridge.

There has been a backup for four days now because truck drivers who are opposed to new restrictions at the Canadian border have parked in front of the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario.

The bridge has been called “one of the most important border crossings in the world.” It carries 25% of all trade between Canada and the United States.

Governor Whitmer had the following message: