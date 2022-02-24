LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer along with governors from 22 other states, are pushing Congress to provide funding to the CHIPS Act.

The CHIPS Act would provide funding to incentivize increasing domestic semiconductor chip production- with $52 billion to be exact.

We are encouraged that Congress is moving forward on a landmark bill to improve our economic competitiveness and boost domestic chip production. The chip shortage has hit working families and businesses in Michigan and many other states hard. Thousands of jobs up and down the auto supply chain and across multiple industries are at risk, and the solution is clear—fund the CHIPS Act now. If we’re going to protect working families and maintain America’s competitive edge, Congressional leaders must come together to get this done. I am grateful for the Michigan Congressional delegation’s work to include the CHIPS Act in both the House and Senate competitiveness packages. Passage of an investment tax credit for semiconductor manufacturing and design, as provided in the FABS Act, would be another significant tool in our toolboxes to attract chip-focused investment. I hope that both chambers can now come together to send a unified package that fully funds these important incentives to the president’s desk as fast as possible so we can address this crisis and further Michigan’s economic momentum.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Pushes from Whitmer regarding CHIPS Act funding go all the way back to June 2021, with Whitmer sending a letter on behalf of governors from both sides of the aisle urging the U.S. House to pass economic competitiveness legislation funding for the CHIPS Act.

Recently, the House passed the America COMPETES Act, which puts $52 billion towards increasing semiconductor production in the U.S., including $2 billion for semiconductors specific to the auto industry.

Now, both the Senate and House have passed bills funding the CHIPS Act.