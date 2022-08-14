LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A water main break near the Great Lakes Water Authority’s (GLWA) Lake Huron Water Treatment facility has prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency for four counties.

Whitmer is declaring a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties.

Whitmer said that by making the declaration, all state resources are in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts in the designated area.

We are drawing on every resource we have and taking every action necessary to get impacted families the help they need. On Saturday, I activated the State Emergency Operations Center to coordinate our response efforts, and with today’s state of emergency declaration, we are ensuring that state resources will be available as long as the impacted communities need them. In times of crisis, Michiganders stand together. We will do what it takes to get through this.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

For more information about the water main break, call the Great Lakes Water Authority Water Quality at waterquality@glwater.org or by calling 313-926-8192 or 313-926-8128.