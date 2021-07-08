Whitmer declares state of emergency for Huron, Ionia and Washtenaw counties

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at Connor Bayou Park in Robinson Township on July 6, 2021, to encourage the Legislature to spend $150 million on local parks.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for Washtenaw County due to widespread flooding, and for Huron and Ionia counties due to tornado damage.

A state of emergency was initially issued for Wayne County on June 26 due to severe flooding that damaged private property and infrastructure.

Because a state of emergency was declared, the state will be able to mobilize all state resources to work in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts in the disaster area, as outlined in the Michigan Emergency Management Plan.

The residents of these three counties have suffered significant hardship due to the recent severe weather. Adding the counties to the declaration commits available state resources to help the communities as they rebuild and recover.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

