Whitmer declares State of Emergency for three cities from flooding

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for the cities of Farmington, Farmington Hills and Southfield today after the cities asked for the state’s help dealing with the damage from thunderstorms and high winds in July.

“I want to thank the emergency workers and others who worked tirelessly throughout the storm and the following days to keep the residents safe,” said Governor Whitmer. “This declaration will ensure needed resources are available to these communities as they continue to recover from the flooding and power outages cause by the July 7th storm.”

By making this declaration, Whitmer has made all state resources available in connection with local response and recovery efforts.

Whitmer’s declaration allows the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) to run the state efforts.

An intense line of thunderstorms went through Oakland County and Macomb County, causing significant damage. In response, Farmington, Farmington Hills, and Southfield declared local state of emergencies.