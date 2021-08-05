Whitmer declares state of emergency for White Lake, Armada Twps. and Village of Armada

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Whitmer declared a state of emergency for the Village of Armada, as well as White Lake and Armada Townships- following severe thunderstorms and tornadoes that passed through the areas on July 24 and 25.

On July 24, a tornado touched ground in Armada Township, outside of Armada village. Both the village and township have severe damage to properties in the areas.

Then, on July 25, White Lake Township saw a thunderstorm and a tornado, that caused damage to property and loss of life.

These communities were hit hard by the late July storms and tornados and our recovery efforts will continue to get people the help they need, where they need it, as soon as possible. A state declaration ensures state assistance gets to areas affected by the severe weather as soon as possible, and we will keep monitoring the situation to help communities recover and rebuild.” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

On July 25, the there areas declared local states of emergency, activating local disaster response and recovery operations. Armada Township and the Village of Armada requested a governor’s declaration on July 30, and White Lake Township requesting a declaration from Whitmer on July 29.

According to a release from Gov. Whitmer,

By declaring a state of emergency, Governor Whitmer has made available all state resources in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts in the designated area. The declaration authorizes the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) to coordinate state efforts above and beyond what MSP/EMHSD has provided in conjunction with local agencies.

Macomb County Executive Mark A. Hackel responded to Whitmer’s declaration,

“The immediate response efforts in Armada were an amazing example of a community coming together during a crisis. As we transition to our rebuilding efforts, this designation from the state will provide much needed resources for residents and local businesses. I want to thank the Governor for her declaration and commitment to support this community.”

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter also responded,

“Gov. Whitmer’s prompt action to declare a state of emergency in communities impacted by the tornado opens the door to resources our townships need to get their lives and properties back to normal. I know they are breathing a sigh of relief in White Lake today.”

To read Whitmer’s declaration, click here.