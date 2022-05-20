GAYLORD, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency in Ostego County following a strong tornado that tore through Gaylord.

The severe weather event left one person dead and at least 44 injured, along with major property damage.

“My heart goes out to the families and small businesses impacted by the tornado and severe weather in Gaylord,” said Governor Whitmer. “I have declared a state of emergency for Otsego County to rush resources to the affected areas, and the State Emergency Operations Center has been activated to coordinate our state’s response. Our state is grateful for the first responders and utility workers who are working hard to keep everyone safe. Michiganders are tough. We are resilient. And there’s no challenge we can’t get through together.”

Declaring a state of emergency allows for all available state resources to be used alongside local response and recovery efforts.

