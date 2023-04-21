LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Six more counties in the Upper Peninsula are now under a state of emergency after widespread flooding.
Last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency in Gogebic and Houghton Counties.
On Friday, Whitmer added Alger, Baraga, Dickinson, Iron, Marquette and Ontonagon Counties to the list.
On April 11, the Upper Peninsula saw widespread flooding due to melting snow. Counties affected have seen overwhelmed sewer systems, burst dams, debris deposits, road washouts and closures.
Declaring a state of emergency allows for state resources to go toward repairing damages caused by flooding.
We are grateful for the quick turnaround upon these local emergency declarations and needs. The MSP has been working diligently to help all our local officials and citizens. Our offices are ready to provide any assistance and work for the support we will need to repair and rebuild after the water recedes.
I want to thank Governor Whitmer for declaring this emergency and providing the support needed to repair these unexpected damages to our critical infrastructure.”State Representative Jenn Hill (D-Marquette).