LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Six more counties in the Upper Peninsula are now under a state of emergency after widespread flooding.

Last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency in Gogebic and Houghton Counties.

On Friday, Whitmer added Alger, Baraga, Dickinson, Iron, Marquette and Ontonagon Counties to the list.

On April 11, the Upper Peninsula saw widespread flooding due to melting snow. Counties affected have seen overwhelmed sewer systems, burst dams, debris deposits, road washouts and closures.

Declaring a state of emergency allows for state resources to go toward repairing damages caused by flooding.