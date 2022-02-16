LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has released a statement after the Michigan Legislature passed House Bill 4348, which aims to lower the cost of prescription drugs.

This bipartisan legislation will help us lower the cost of prescription drugs for Michigan families. We must continue working together to improve transparency in health care, hold accountable people and corporations profiting from skyrocketing prices, and make life-saving, essential medication like insulin affordable for every Michigander who needs it.

I look forward to signing this legislation, and I am grateful to my Prescription Drug Task Force for all the work they did to provide a solid set of recommendations, including a few that were included in this legislation to help Michiganders save money on prescription drugs. Together, we can keep lowering costs for families as we grow our economy, create good-paying jobs, and put Michiganders first.”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer