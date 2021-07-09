Whitmer elected to continue role on governors committee

FILE – In this Oct. 16, 2020 file photo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Beech Woods Recreation Center, in Southfield, Mich. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been elected to the National Governors Association (NGA) Executive Committee after a vote by fellow state and territory leaders.

Founded in 1908, the NGA is a bipartisan organization of the nation’s governors, formed to share best practices, address issues of both state and national interest and share solutions to improve state government,

It is my honor to continue serving on the NGA’s Executive Committee, where Republicans and Democrats come together to tackle big issues with bold ideas. I will bring a Michigander’s perspective to this national group and I look forward to learning from the diverse group of leaders who are all committed to collaborating on challenges we all face.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Other governors elected to NGA positions were: