Whitmer expands tuition-free college to 22,000, under Futures for Frontliners program

DETROIT, Mich. — During an event today, Governor Whitmer spoke on the need for expansion of the Futures to Frontliners scholarship program to meet the increased interest in the program.

Tuition-free scholarships now include frontline workers who worked between November 1, 2020 and January 31, 2021.

As of now, more than 120,000 essential workers have applied for the Future for Frontliners scholarship. With the expansion of the program, an additional 22,000 workers can apply. The growth of the program will cost an additional $100 million, wich would be funded through the American Rescue Plan.

Today we are taking the last big step to get back to normal, but we will never forget the frontline workers along the way who helped us get here. That’s why I’m calling on the legislature to join me in expanding the Futures for Frontliners scholarship program to cover the selfless Michiganders who stepped up in unprecedented ways to keep our state moving. As we put Michigan back to work, this will help people get into good-paying, high-demand careers, which will boost our economic jumpstart even further.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, $24 million was used from the 2020 Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund to launch the Futures for Frontliners program.