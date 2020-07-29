Whitmer expected to impose new restrictions on regions 6 & 8

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to release an Executive Order creating new restrictions in Regions 6 and 8, which include Traverse City and the Upper Peninsula.

Those expected restrictions include closing indoor service at bars with more than 70 percent of sales from alcohol and possibly limiting indoor gatherings to 10 or fewer people.

Additionally, all three Detroit casinos would re-open at only 15% capacity sometime next week.

