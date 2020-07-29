Whitmer expected to impose new restrictions on regions 6 & 8

Michigan
Posted: / Updated:

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to release an Executive Order creating new restrictions in Regions 6 and 8, which include Traverse City and the Upper Peninsula.

Those expected restrictions include closing indoor service at bars with more than 70 percent of sales from alcohol and possibly  limiting indoor gatherings to 10 or fewer people.

Additionally, all three Detroit casinos would re-open at only 15% capacity sometime next week.

This is a developing story. 6 News will have more for you later tonight on WLNS.com and WLNS-TV 6 on air.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar