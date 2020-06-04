Whitmer extends Executive Order allowing administrative hearings by phone, video conference

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides an update on coronavirus in Michigan during a May 26, 2020, press briefing. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

If you’re someone who works in the Michigan Employment Relations Commission, Unemployment Insurance Agency or other administrative work, you will still be able to conduct hearings remotely by phone and video call.

And that applies to those who are also on the receiving end of the call.

The continued allowance of phone and video conferencing has been made possible as Governor Gretchen Whitmer today signed Executive Order 2020-113. This order is effective immediately and remains in effect through June 30, 2020.

“Michigan has taken some big steps in the past week, but social distancing is still the best tool we have to fight COVID-19,” said Governor Whitmer. “That is why it is important to ensure we can continue to allow certain agencies and commissions to conduct their important work remotely during this ongoing crisis. I urge all Michiganders to work together and do their part to fight COVID-19.”

Executive Order 2020-113 continues to permit the Michigan Employment Relations Commission, Unemployment Insurance Agency, and other administrative hearings to be held by video conference or phone in place of in-person hearings. The order also temporarily allows e-signatures in place of written signatures on related documents.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

