Whitmer: Flags to remain lowered through Sunday to honor Oxford victims

OXFORD, MI – DECEMBER 07: A memorial outside the front of Oxford High School on December 7, 2021 in Oxford, Michigan. One week ago, four students were killed and seven others injured on November 30, when student Ethan Crumbley allegedly opened fire with a pistol at the school.15-year-old Ethan Crumbley has been charged along with his parents James and Jennifer Crumbley who have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter (Photo by Emily Elconin/Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Whitmer ordered flags within the State Capitol Complex and all public buildings and grounds in Michigan to remain lowered through Sunday, Dec. 12 to honor and remember the lives lost in the shooting at Oxford High School.

The flags have been lowered since Nov. 30 to honor those who lost their lives as their families lay them to rest.

The state of Michigan continues to grieve the lives lost in Oxford. We have kept the flags lowered to honor the lives of Tate, Madisyn, Justin, and Hana until each family could lay them to rest surrounded by loved ones. We must continue to support their families, those injured, and the entire community of Oxford during this time of need.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

On Nov. 30, a student gunman allegedly opened fire at the Oakland County high school, killing Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin, Hana St. Juliana, and Justin Shilling, as well as wounding six students and one teacher.

The governor’s flag honors for the tragedy in Oxford remain in place.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Monday, December 13.