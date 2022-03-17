LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gubernatorial elections are coming, and Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist announced their submission to appear on the ballot for re-election.

In order to be eligible for re-election, 15,000 signatures must be collected from voters.

Tough times call for tough people, and despite all the challenges we have faced over the past few years, we have made so much progress working together to build a stronger Michigan. By working together, we delivered the biggest education investment in state history without raising taxes, made sure schools could open safely, moved dirt to fix the damn roads, supported small businesses and kept Michigan on the cutting edge of auto manufacturing. I will keep working with anyone to get things done for Michiganders, just like I always have.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

We have brought people together to get things done on the fundamental issues for Michiganders. I fight every day to widen the pathways to opportunity in Michigan. We can lift people out of poverty by increasing access to high-quality early childhood education, securing clean drinking water for communities, and expanding fast, affordable internet everywhere. And I am excited about Michigan’s future as we stand tall together to build on this historic momentum, to move our state forward.” Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist

With the help of more than 1,000 volunteers, 30,000 signatures were collected from all 83 counties in Michigan.

“After four long years of rising prices, lockdowns, scandals, and abuse of power, Michiganders are counting down the days until they can finally say goodbye to Gretchen Whitmer and her reign of terror,” RNC Spokesperson Preya Samsundar said in response to Whitmer’s signatures.

