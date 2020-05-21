Whitmer hands out lunches, food to Lansing families

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Even though students are no longer in class, local school districts haven’t stopped feeding students and their families during the pandemic.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer spent some time herself handing out meals to families in Lansing.

She joined volunteers at Gardner International Magnet School on Thursday morning. They handed out full meals along with boxes of fresh produce to students and families.

For the last few months the governor has done most of her business virtually and limited the amount of time she spends around other people. She says opportunities like this help her assess the needs of Michiganders.

“I thrive on interaction with the people that I serve,” Whitmer says. “It gives me energy, it gives me focus and it keeps me attuned to what the work really needs to be. I’ve stayed connected through Zoom, but I’ve really enjoyed having a chance to see all these volunteers and to talk to some of the families as they’ve driven through.”

If you live in the Lansing area and need food assistance, we’ve put a list of pickup locations in the Seen on 6 section on our website.