Whitmer honors passing of former lawmaker

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Tomorrow, flags at the State Capitol Complex will be lowered to half-staff- to honor the late former Congressman Dale Kildee.

Congressman Kildee passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at the age of 92 years old.

“Our state mourns the passing of Congressman Dale Kildee,” said Governor Whitmer. “Throughout his life and career, Dale worked tirelessly to advocate for Michigan communities. As an elected official, Dale championed legislation to support the automotive industry, reform education, and expand financial aid for college students. His life was dedicated to service, and he demonstrated this commitment by rarely missing a vote during his 36 years in Congress.”

Kildee was a native of Flint, serving in the state legislature for over a decade and in the U.S. House of Representatives for 36 years. The former Congressman worked as a teacher in Detroit and Flint prior to his time working in legislature.

Gov. Whitmer encourages Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations to display the flag at half-staff.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Friday, November 5, 2021.

Correction: Earlier, we made the incorrect statement that Dan Kildee was being honored when it was in fact Dale Kildee. We apologize for this error and have since corrected it.