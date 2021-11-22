Whitmer job event overshadowed by pandemic worries

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As the governor works to highlight new jobs coming to Michigan, a spike in COVID numbers and the pandemic took center stage.

Governor Whitmer intended to put the spotlight on a growing company in Shiawassee County today but as we head into the holiday spiking covid cases overshadowed the new project news.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer stopped in Owosso today to announce new jobs coming to local company Crest Marine.



But as COVID cases spike here in Michigan, the pandemic quickly overshadowed the new project news.



As we head into the holiday season the state is approaching the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.



The governor also encouraged everyone who hasn’t gotten vaccinated to do so, and those who have to get their booster.



Despite rising cases, she says we aren’t poised to take any steps back when it comes to restrictions.



“A year ago we did not have access to vaccines we do now, they are easy to get they are incredibly effective and free of charge. Almost everyone is eligible to get a vaccine,” said Whitmer.

