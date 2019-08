Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is used to verbal sparring with 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick.

But there are times when the talk is more lighthearted.

Earlier this week Skubick had a chance to give Whitmer best wishes ahead of her 48th birthday today.

The exchange drew laughs, and a reminder, from Michigan’s 49th governor.

Check out the video above of the hallway conversation!