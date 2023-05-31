LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer, alongside legislative leaders, unveiled a new plan that aims to revitalize Michigan’s economy.

The plan, named Make it in Michigan was unveiled on Wednesday by Whitmer, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, Speaker Joe Tate, Senator Mallory McMorrow, Representative Jason Hoskins, as well as Michigan business leaders.

According to Whitmer, the plan would keep economic projects in Michigan, invest in Pre-K through postsecondary education, and revitalize physical regions of the state.

The plan aims to train Michigan’s labor force and make the Mitten State appealing to emerging markets, like semiconductor manufacturers.

Specifics of the plan will be revealed in the next few weeks, Whitmer said.

“Every person, business, and community should be able to ‘make it in Michigan,’” said Governor Whitmer in a press release. “To grow our economy and build a brighter future, we must continue competing for projects that bring manufacturing and supply chains home, invest in people so they can pursue their potential, and revitalize places to make them more attractive places to live, work, and invest. This comprehensive strategy will power strong, equitable growth and build on our economic momentum, as we have added 61,000 jobs year over year and driven unemployment down below 4% for only the third period of time since 1970. Let’s keep getting it done.”