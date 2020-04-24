Watch: Whitmer loosens some business restrictions, extends “Stay Home-Stay Safe”

As 6 News first reported yesterday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is extending the “Stay Home-Stay Safe” order that was to have expired next week.

According to the Associated Press, Whitmer has lengthened her stay-at-home order through May 15 while relaxing restrictions so some businesses can reopen and the public can participate in more outdoor activities like golf and motorized boating.

The measure is designed to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.

It immediately replaces one that was scheduled to expire next week.

The Democratic governor’s order says people are now required to wear face coverings in enclosed public spaces such as grocery stores if they can medically tolerate it.

Landscapers, lawn-service companies, plant nurseries and bike repair shops can resume operating, subject to social-distancing rules.

Big-box retailers no longer have to close off garden centers and areas dedicated to selling paint and carpet.