Whitmer lowers flag to honor fallen U.S. Army veteran from Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags throughout the state to be lowered to half staff on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 to honor U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Zach Bryant, who passed away a year ago today at 27-years-old.

Bryant served in the U.S. Army in Syria, Iraq and Kuwait.

“Our entire state and nation is thankful for Zachary’s dedication, bravery, and selfless service in the U.S. Army,” Governor Whitmer said. “We pay tribute to Zachary’s memory and recognize his commitment to our state by lowering the flags in his honor. My heart is with his family and loved ones today.”

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.