Whitmer lowers flags for identified MIA Korean War soldier

LANSING – Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff throughout the state of Michigan on Thursday, Nov. 14 to honor the service of Sergeant Walter Tobin, Jr.

The flags will be lowered on the same day as his funeral.

“Sergeant Tobin served our country with honor and dignity,” Whitmer said. “After so many years of uncertainty, the return of Sergeant Tobin’s remains will help to provide some closure to his family. I have lowered the flags to honor his life, and serve as our state’s appreciation to finally have him home.”

Sgt. Walter Tobin, Jr. served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a member of Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division, 31st Regimental Combat Team.

In 1950, his unit was attacked near the Chosin Reservoir. After the attack, Sgt. Tobin, then 22-years-old, was listed as missing in action. Nearly 70 years after he was killed in the attack, his remains were found and identified.

Sgt. Walter Tobin, Jr. will be buried in Glen Arbor on Nov. 14 with full military honors.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Friday, Nov. 15.