Whitmer lowers flags to honor former Congressman

LANSING — Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor former Congressman Bob Traxler.

The governor asked that U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state of Michigan, to be lowered Tuesday, Nov. 12.

“Congressman Traxler embodied everything that it means to be a Michigander. He loved his family, his constituents, and the state that he served,” Whitmer said. “Bob was an effective leader because he worked tirelessly to deliver results even when nobody was paying attention. Our state is stronger due to his service, and he will be dearly missed.”

Former Congressman Bob Traxler started his public service career as a member of the United States Army. He served as an assistant prosecutor in Bay County before being elected to the Michigan House of Representatives. In 1974, Traxler was elected to Congress during a special election where he served until his retirement in 1993. In the years after his retirement, he served on the Mackinac Island State Park Commission and the Michigan State Board of Trustees, according to the governor’s press release.

Traxler passed away on Wednesday, October 30 at 88 years old. His ashes will be buried in Mackinac Island Public Cemetery.

lags should be returned to full-staff on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.