LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, March 5, in honor of former state Senator, John Mowat.

Mowat was 95-years-old when he passed away on Feb. 14. The flag-lowering will coincide with the date of his funeral.

Senator Mowat served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 1971 to 1978, embodying the Adrian area. He served in the Michigan Senate from 1978 to 1982.

The State of Michigan is honoring Mowat’s dedication and service by lowering flags to half-staff.

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations also have the opportunity to show their respect by displaying their flag at half-staff.

Flags must be back at full staff on Sunday, March 6, 2022.