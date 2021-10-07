Whitmer makes two appointments to 8th District Court

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced today that Alisa L. Parker-LaGrone and Namita Sharma have been appointed to the 8th District Court of Kalamazoo County.

Alisa L. Parker-LaGrone currently works as the managing attorney with the Legal Services of South Central Michigan, handling landlord-tenant matters and supervising staff who handle a variety of civil legal issues.

A headshot of Alisha L. Parker-Lagrone, Courtesy of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

At this moment, I can’t help but to think of the late Judge Charles Pratt, who was the first African American Judge in Kalamazoo and served in the 8th District Court. I stand on his shoulders and the love of so many who inspire me to live a life of service and to believe that a little girl from the Northside of Kalamazoo can achieve her wildest dreams.”

The appointment fills a partial term, which expires at twelve o’clock noon on January 1, 2023, after Judge Anne E. Blatchford stepped down effective July 1, 2021.

If Parker-LaGrone wants to serve the remainder of Judge Blatchford’s term, expiring January 1, 2025, she would be required to run for reelection in November of 2022.

Namita Sharma currently works as an attorney and partner with Brueggemann & Sharma, P.C. Sharma’s practice focuses on civil, family, and probate law.

I am honored and humbled to have been appointed by Governor Whitmer to the 8th District Court. I have worked hard to help children and families through my practice and volunteer work. I look forward to serving the citizens of Kalamazoo as a judge, and I vow to be fair and impartial.” Namita Sharma

A headshot of Namita Sharma, courtesy of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The appointment was made to fill a partial term, which expires at noon on January 1, 2023, after Judge Julie K. Phillips stepped down effective September 14, 2021. If Sharma wishes to serve the remainder of Judge Phillips’s term, expiring January 1, 2027, she would be required to run for reelection in November of 2022.

“I am proud to appoint Alisa and Namita to the 8th District Court in Kalamazoo County,” said Governor Whitmer. “They will bring decades of experience to the bench, and I am grateful to both of them for bringing their perspectives to serving the people of Michigan.”

Judicial appointments are not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.