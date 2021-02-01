Whitmer: Michigan has administered over 1 million COVID vaccines

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced in a press release today that the State of Michigan has administered over one million COVID-19 vaccines, making Michigan the 7th state in the country to reach the milestone.

Whitmer also used the press release to call on Michigan Republicans to pass the MI COVID Relief Plan she announced last week.

“Michigan is ramping up vaccine distribution and doing everything we can to reach our goal of 50,000 shots in arms per day. Reaching this milestone is good news for our families, frontline workers, and small business owners, but there is more work to do,” said Governor Whitmer.

“My administration is working closely with the federal government to help us get the supply we need to reach our goal and return to the normalcy we all crave. I ask for patience from Michiganders as our frontline workers work around the clock to administer vaccines. I am also ready to work with the Michigan Legislature in a bipartisan way to pass the MI COVID Relief plan focused on vaccine distribution, supporting small businesses, and getting our kids back in school safely. Ending this pandemic requires that we put partisanship aside and roll up our sleeves together. Let’s get to work.”