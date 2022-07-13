GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order that says Michigan will not cooperate with another state’s abortion-related prosecutions.

The executive order protects doctors from being extradited for prosecution for performing abortions in another state. Women who come to Michigan to seek an abortion are also protected from extradition under the executive order.

“After the overturn of Roe v Wade and the ensuing implementation of a series of extreme bans on abortion that criminalize women and medical professionals across the country, visitors to Michigan must know that they can access reproductive health care within our borders without fear of extradition. That is why I signed an executive order today refusing to cooperate with out-of-state law enforcement seeking to punish women for seeking health care,” Whitmer said in a press release Wednesday.

Michigan has a ban on performing abortions under most circumstances that dates back to 1931, but that ban is currently not being enforced. It’s in legal limbo while the state courts consider challenges by Planned Parenthood of Michigan and Whitmer.

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its landmark Roe v. Wade decision, allowing states to ban abortion.