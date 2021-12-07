Whitmer names 6 communities awarded funds to upgrade water infrastructure

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced six communities will that will receive more than $2 million in grants to improve water infrastructure.

The funds are part of the MI Clean Water plan, which aims to replace lead service lines, enhance water affordability plans and connect homes with contaminated drinking water wells to safe water supplies.

The MI Clean Water plan grants will help protect access to safe drinking water by directly investing in communities. Today’s grants will invest in communities across Michigan because every Michigander deserves access to safe drinking water. With the $500 million MI Clean Water plan, we are helping communities replace lead service lines, tackle toxic contaminants like PFAS, repair failing septic systems, lower water rates, and do so much more for their residents.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

The MI Clean Water plan is a $500 million investment announced last year to rebuild the state’s water infrastructure and help provide clean and affordable water to Michiganders.

More than half of EGLE’s budget goes to Michigan communities in the form of financial assistance to address water infrastructure, environmental and health protection efforts.

We recognize that Michigan communities often struggle to find resources to address the threat of lead in drinking water. These problems are decades in the making and will take a coordinated effort of local, state and federal commitments. These grants help move these communities forward in addressing those challenges.” Liesl Clark, EGLE Director

The Drinking Water Asset Management (DWAM) grant assists water supplies in asset management plan development or updates, and/or distribution system materials inventory as defined in Michigan’s Lead and Copper Rule.

Grants were awarded through the DWAM grant program to the following communities: