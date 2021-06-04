Whitmer orders flags to half staff in honor of late senator

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday that on Saturday, June 5th, she was ordering the State Capitol Complex’s U.S. and Michigan flags to half-staff to honor the service of former State Senator Donald Eugene Bishop.

Governor Whitmer released a statement about the passing of former Senator Bishop,

“Donald was a well-respected public servant whose dedication to Michiganders will not be forgotten. I extend my deepest condolences to my former colleague Congressman Mike Bishop, his family, and their loved ones as they lay him to rest.”

According to records, Bishop was Born on February 27th, 1933, and received a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Oberlin College, he then got his Juris Doctor from Michigan State University College of Law.

Bishop then went on to be a state representative in the Michigan House, a state senator in the Michigan Senate from 1971 to 1982 and serving as the minority floor leader from 1979 to 1982.

Bishop passed away on Friday, May 28th at the age of 88.