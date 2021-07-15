Whitmer presents grants for safe, clean drinking water

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at Connor Bayou Park in Robinson Township on July 6, 2021, to encourage the Legislature to spend $150 million on local parks.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Whitmer announced that more than $15 million in grants are going towards the MI Clean water plan, which will help boost drinking water infrastructure and secure safe, clean tap water all over Michigan.

The MI Clean Water plan is a $500 million investment presented by Whitmer in October 2020. The mission for the plan is to invest in communities to help ease access to clean and affordable water.

The funding will help with statewide efforts to support local water improvement projects, such as: replacing lead service lines, focusing on water affordability plans and providing homes with contaminated drinking water wells to safe community water resources.

Governor Whitmer said the following about the grants and their impact,

We must ensure communities across Michigan have the support they need protect our state’s unparalleled freshwater resources. As we celebrate Lake Appreciation Month, we are proud to announce grants under our MI Clean Water Plan that will help local communities invest in their aging water infrastructure and give every family in our state access to safe, clean tap water.”

Michigan faces large water infrastructure issues, like lead in water service lines, toxic contamination, polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), inadequate sewers, failing septic systems, restricted local budgets and expensive water rates.

Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy director Liesel Clark stated,

These grants are a great example of how EGLE partners with community water systems to safeguard residents’ health and our state’ s water resources by strengthening critical systems. More than half of EGLE’s budget flows back to communities to protect the environment and public health through innovative partnerships like those supported under the Mi Clean Water plan.”

According to a release from Governor Whitmer, the following grants are being offered:

The Drinking Water Asset Management (DWAM) grant is available to assist water supplies in asset management plan development or updates, and/or distribution system materials inventory as defined in Michigan’s Lead and Copper Rule.

Recently Approved DWAM Grants:

City of West Branch — $412,624

City of Buchanan —$68,370

Village of Kaleva— $172,600

Village of Lakeview — $185,225

City of St. Joseph — $439,765

Village of Spring Lake — $18,000

City of Taylor — $387,150

City of Benton Harbor — $543,024

City of Mt. Morris — $32,170

The Affordability and Planning Grant (AP) grant is available to any community water supply and local unit of government, including counties, townships, cities, villages and others to assist in planning and/or rate studies.

Recently Approved AP Grants:

Charter Township of Calumet — $90,500

Charter Township of Marquette — $39,500

City of Benton Harbor — $168,500

City of Bridgman — $127,900

City of Center Line — $15,800 City of Clawson — $10,000 City of Mount Clemens — $15,800

City of Roseville — $15,800

Village of Marcellus — $15,000 Village of Pewamo — $15,000

Ishpeming Township — $17,500

The Consolidation and Contamination Risk Reduction (C2R2) grant funds projects that remove or reduce PFAS or other contaminants, as defined under state or federal drinking water regulations, or efforts to consolidate systems or connect private residential wells to a local municipal system.

Recently Approved C2R2 Grants: