Whitmer proposes $2.1B to grow middle class, support small businesses

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed a $2.1 billion plan to tackle many issues that Michiganders face, from low wages to unaffordable housing.
Whitmer’s proposal has three main pillars:
- Growing the middle class and educating more workers – $722 million
- Expansion of Michigan Connect and Future for Frontliners – $215 million
- Growing the pipeline from workers to industry – $70 million
- Influx for Going Pro credential program – $100 million
- Other investments to offer work experience to those getting their GED as well as those leaving incarceration and transitioning into the workforce
- Supporting small businesses and creating more jobs- $651 million
- Main Street Initiative, which gives grants to restaurants, small businesses and place-based businesses – $300 million
- Money to go towards creating a more conducive environment for high-tech, high-growth start-up companies, job creation – $200 million
- Aid for electric vehicle charging infrastructure – $40 million
- Preparation for manufacturers and the workforce for opportunities in the future – $100 million
- STEM Forward program, places STEM students in internships
- Building housing and investing in communities – $800 million
- Building 2,000 units, create 1,600 jobs, and house 6,000 Michiganders – $100 million
- Building energy efficient homes – $50 million
- Rehabilitating vacant buildings – $100 million
- Redeveloping brownfield sites – $200 million
- Building development-ready sites conducive to business investment – $100 million
Since day one, I have been laser-focused on putting Michiganders first and tackling kitchen-table issues with real, tangible solutions. As we emerge from the once-in-a-century pandemic, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to use billions in federal resources to grow Michigan’s middle class, support small businesses, and invest in our communities. With the $2.1 billion in proposals I have laid out, we can raise wages, give people paths to high-skill jobs, grow start-ups, build clean energy infrastructure, and do so much more. I’m utilizing every resource and ensuring that we continue to take bold action to help families, communities and small businesses thrive. Together, we can usher in new era of prosperity for Michigan.”Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
This plan builds onto Whitmer’s Economic Jumpstart Plan that debuted in June.
According to a release from Gov. Whitmer, the plan would invest in working people and small businesses in Michigan by increasing incentives to boost wages and attract applicants, provide grants to small businesses to ramp up hiring, and expand access to childcare for families with young children who want to return to work but cannot.