LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is proposing a new rebate that would put $500 into every Michigan family’s pockets.

In a letter sent to Michigan legislative leaders, Whitmer says that the state should take advantage of its additional revenue with the “MI Tax Rebate Right Now” program.

From Macomb to Marquette, Michiganders are facing rising prices on food, gas, and other everyday expenses. While the causes are varied, from the invasion of Ukraine by Russia to ongoing supply chain challenges caused by the pandemic, the pain being felt by people is tangible. Today, I am proposing MI Tax Rebate Right Now, a plan to send a $500 tax rebate to Michigan’s working families right away. Let’s take advantage of our additional revenue to put money in people’s pockets and deliver real relief right now… Michiganders are counting on us to work together to provide real relief right now, so they can pay the bills and put food on the table. Let’s draw on the grit and determination our working families show every day and let’s get it done.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

The Governor also took to Twitter to announce the rebate proposal.