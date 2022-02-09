LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Monday that her Fiscal Year 2023 budget will include funding for Michigan National Guard service members that will allow them to transfer tuition benefits to their spouses and children.

The Michigan National Guard Tuition Assistance Program (MINGSTAP) was launched in 2014 and provided tuition assistance to Michigan National Guard members attending higher education or trade school within Michigan. The current benefit covers the costs of obtaining an associate or baccalaureate degree and a stipend for master’s degrees and certificate programs.

The new proposal will enable this benefit to be transferred to family members.

“Michiganders who serve our nation in uniform and put their lives on the line are backed by their families and support systems at home who all make difficult sacrifices of their own,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a press release. “We can do more to help Guard families thrive, and that starts with ensuring they have opportunities to pursue their potential.”

“We know that supporting military spouses and families helps the morale and combat readiness of our service members,” said Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and Director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “By allowing for the transfer of tuition benefits to dependents we are showing the value of education extends not only to the service member, but to all family members, providing opportunity for increased wages, career development and high-skill employment.”

Legislation for the expansion has been introduced to the state House and Senate. If passed before April 1, the benefits will be available for families in the Fall 2022 semester.