LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan families and educators could end up saving a few bucks at the register when it comes to school supplies.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proposed suspending the sales tax as a part of the MI Back to School Plan.

As families gear up for the school year, they should be able to get what they need without spending too much money out of pocket. That’s why I’m putting forward the MI Back to School Plan, which includes a proposal to temporarily suspend the sales tax on school supplies. Getting this done would lower costs for parents, teachers, and students right now, and ensure that they have the resources to succeed. I will work with anyone to lower costs, cut taxes, and help our kids thrive. Last month, I signed a bipartisan education budget—my fourth—which made the highest state per-student funding in Michigan history. We should build on this progress as we get ready for the next school year by enacting the MI Back to School Plan.” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

A corporate representative for Kroger expressed readiness to pause the sales tax as soon as it is passed by the Michigan legislature.

“As one of Michigan’s largest retailers, we applaud Governor Whitmer’s efforts to lower costs for Michigan’s families,” said Rachel Hurst, head of Midwest Region of Corporate Affairs for Kroger. “We stand ready to implement the sales tax holiday as soon as it is passed by the state’s legislature.”

A Deloitte report shows that spending on school supplies has gone up from $612 per child in 2021 to $661 per child in 2022.

Whitmer’s proposal coincides with 19 other states’ decision to suspend the sales tax on school supplies on clothing, shoes, backpacks and computers.